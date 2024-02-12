Two burglary suspects jailed after stealing wallet and cigarettes respectively at London Gatwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said Lloyd Edwards admitted stealing a wallet containing cash and cards worth £100 from a premises at the North Terminal.

Meanwhile in a separate incident Sussex Police said Savin Costel-Alexandru broke into a premises in the South Terminal to steal cigarettes after failing to gain access to a cash register.

Both were jailed when they appeared in court in January, police confirmed.

Lloyd Edwards, 37 (left), and Savin Costel-Alexandru, 29, have both been jailed. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Following the investigations, Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: “We worked in partnership with retailers and with London Gatwick Airport to ensure that the suspects were identified and arrested.

“We are determined to prevent thefts from businesses which cause concern to communities and can be very stressful for the public and staff working in them.

“These cases demonstrate that we will pursue prosecutions against offenders.”

Sussex Police said Edwards, 37, unemployed and formerly of Haywood Street, Southwark, entered a premises at 8pm on February 10 last year.

He stole the wallet from the a staff area and later made purchases at a convenience store, police added.

At Lewes Crown Court on January 19, Sussex Police said he admitted burglary of a commercial premises and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Police said Costel-Alexandru, 29, of no fixed address, broke into a premises in the South Terminal at 11.15pm on December 17 last year.

Sussex Police said he attempted to prise open a cash register, before taking cigarettes and leaving the airport.