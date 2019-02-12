Two Burnley fans charged after alleged ‘racist abuse’ at Brighton & Hove Albion match

Sussex Police said two men have been charged following alleged ‘racist abuse’ during the Brighton & Hove Albion match against Burnley on Saturday (February 9).

Club stewards at the Amex Stadium responded to reports of racist abuse received by away supporters in the away end during the game, police said.

Two individuals were identified, ejected from the stadium and arrested.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Nathan Higgins, 18, a student, of Talbot Drive, Burnley, Lancashire, has been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“Stewart Higgins, 53, an engineer, both of Talbot Drive, Burnley, Lancashire, has been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“Both defendants were released on unconditional bail and are due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 14.”