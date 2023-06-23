Police have charged two people in connection with drug supply in Eastbourne.

On Wednesday, June 14, Sussex, Surrey and Metropolitan Police officers carried out simultaneous warrants in Eastbourne, Seaford and London as part of an investigation into the BINGO county drugs line.

Adnan Mayanja, 25, of Walton Road in London, and Asher Robinson, 25, of Sherrard Road in London, were both arrested at their home addresses.

The pair have both been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Police have charged two people in connection with drug supply in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police

Robinson was also charged with possession of criminal property.

Both have been remanded in custody pending a trial on July 13 at a court to be confirmed.

County lines drug dealing is when criminals from large urban areas deal drugs in smaller areas across county borders.

