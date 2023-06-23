NationalWorldTV
Two charged by police over Eastbourne Class A drug supply

Police have charged two people in connection with drug supply in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

On Wednesday, June 14, Sussex, Surrey and Metropolitan Police officers carried out simultaneous warrants in Eastbourne, Seaford and London as part of an investigation into the BINGO county drugs line.

Adnan Mayanja, 25, of Walton Road in London, and Asher Robinson, 25, of Sherrard Road in London, were both arrested at their home addresses.

The pair have both been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Police have charged two people in connection with drug supply in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice have charged two people in connection with drug supply in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police
Robinson was also charged with possession of criminal property.

Both have been remanded in custody pending a trial on July 13 at a court to be confirmed.

County lines drug dealing is when criminals from large urban areas deal drugs in smaller areas across county borders.

The practice is typified by violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people and children, who are often coerced into dealing drugs on behalf of gangs.