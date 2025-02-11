Two charged in high value alcohol thefts across Sussex
On Saturday, February 8 at around 6pm, Sussex Police said Cezar Soare, 39, and Andrei Secere, 37, both of no fixed address, were arrested at Asda in Hollingbury after security intercepted them as they exited the premises.
This followed CCTV identifying two men behaving suspiciously in the spirits aisle.
Officers conducted enquiries in the nearby area and located a car containing approximately £2,100 of stolen alcohol and other items. Many of the bottles of spirit were found to still have their security tags attached.
Following an investigation into the incident, and into shoplifting and attempted shoplifting incidents at supermarkets in Brighton Marina (February 8), Newhaven (February 8), and Chichester (November 28), the men were charged on Sunday, February 9 and remanded to appear before court the following morning.
Sussex Police said Soare was charged with:
- Five counts of theft from a shop
- Two counts of attempted theft from a shop
- Conspiring to steal from a shop
- Going equipped to steal
Sussex Police said Secere was charged with:
- Three counts of theft from a shop
- Two counts of attempted theft from a shop
- Conspiring to steal from a shop
- Going equipped to steal
At Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 10, the men were remanded into custody, with their next appearance due on March 10.