Two charged in high value alcohol thefts across Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:48 BST
Two men have been charged in a series of alcohol thefts from supermarkets in Sussex.

On Saturday, February 8 at around 6pm, Sussex Police said Cezar Soare, 39, and Andrei Secere, 37, both of no fixed address, were arrested at Asda in Hollingbury after security intercepted them as they exited the premises.

This followed CCTV identifying two men behaving suspiciously in the spirits aisle.

Officers conducted enquiries in the nearby area and located a car containing approximately £2,100 of stolen alcohol and other items. Many of the bottles of spirit were found to still have their security tags attached.

Two men have been charged in a series of alcohol thefts from supermarkets in Sussex. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Following an investigation into the incident, and into shoplifting and attempted shoplifting incidents at supermarkets in Brighton Marina (February 8), Newhaven (February 8), and Chichester (November 28), the men were charged on Sunday, February 9 and remanded to appear before court the following morning.

Sussex Police said Soare was charged with:

  • Five counts of theft from a shop
  • Two counts of attempted theft from a shop
  • Conspiring to steal from a shop
  • Going equipped to steal

Sussex Police said Secere was charged with:

  • Three counts of theft from a shop
  • Two counts of attempted theft from a shop
  • Conspiring to steal from a shop
  • Going equipped to steal

At Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 10, the men were remanded into custody, with their next appearance due on March 10.

