Police were alerted to the incident after an alarm was activated at the premises in Montague Street, Worthing, about 4am on Sunday, October 9, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

They added: “A quantity of cash was confirmed stolen. Following enquiries, police arrested Patrick Knight, 51, of no fixed address, and Robert May, 48, also of no fixed address, on suspicion of burglary.

“Both men have been charged with the offence; Knight has been released on bail and May has been remanded in custody, to appear for trial at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 25 January.”