Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services responded to welfare concerns at an address in Hunters Way, Uckfield yesterday morning (Thursday, February 8 ).

A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were located inside the property and taken to hospital for treatment, police said. While their conditions remain serious, they are currently in a stable state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance/poison to cause injury,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

A woman has been arrested and two children are in hospital following a suspected poisoning in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"We are not searching for anyone else in relation to this investigation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and a heightened police presence is anticipated in the area at this time.