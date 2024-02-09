Two children in hospital following suspected poisoning in East Sussex town
Emergency services responded to welfare concerns at an address in Hunters Way, Uckfield yesterday morning (Thursday, February 8 ).
A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were located inside the property and taken to hospital for treatment, police said. While their conditions remain serious, they are currently in a stable state.
“A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance/poison to cause injury,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
"We are not searching for anyone else in relation to this investigation.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and a heightened police presence is anticipated in the area at this time.
"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.”