Two drug dealers caught and sentenced after officers conduct vehicle stop in Cranleigh
Surrey Police said officers conducted a vehicle stop on a purple Audi on Parsonage Road in Cranleigh on March 31, 2022.
When officers approached the vehicle, police said they were hit by a strong smell of cannabis coming from within.
The only occupant, 43-year-old Benjamin Hughes was detained for a drugs search and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon, Surrey Police confirmed.
Police sad a section 18 search was carried out on his address and, upon officers’ arrival, 21-year-old Josh Hughes was detained for a search and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
During the search of the property, Surrey Police said officers located scales and a large bag of cannabis in the garden as well as more scales, a burner phone and around £2,000 in cash inside the property.
Police said Benjamin Hughes plead guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class B drugs and acquiring/using criminal property.
He was sentenced on Monday. November 6 at Guildford Crown Court to eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and 120 hours of unpaid work.
Surrey Police said Josh Hughes plead guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs and was sentenced on Monday, November 6 at Guildford Crown Court to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.
