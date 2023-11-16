Two drug dealers caught and sentenced after officers conduct vehicle stop in Cranleigh

Two drug dealers have been caught and sentenced after Surrey Police officers conducted a vehicle stop in Cranleigh.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Surrey Police said officers conducted a vehicle stop on a purple Audi on Parsonage Road in Cranleigh on March 31, 2022.

When officers approached the vehicle, police said they were hit by a strong smell of cannabis coming from within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only occupant, 43-year-old Benjamin Hughes was detained for a drugs search and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon, Surrey Police confirmed.

Two drug dealers have been caught and sentenced after Surrey Police officers conducted a vehicle stop in Cranleigh. Picture contributed

Police sad a section 18 search was carried out on his address and, upon officers’ arrival, 21-year-old Josh Hughes was detained for a search and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

During the search of the property, Surrey Police said officers located scales and a large bag of cannabis in the garden as well as more scales, a burner phone and around £2,000 in cash inside the property.

Police said Benjamin Hughes plead guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class B drugs and acquiring/using criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced on Monday. November 6 at Guildford Crown Court to eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Surrey Police said Josh Hughes plead guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs and was sentenced on Monday, November 6 at Guildford Crown Court to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.