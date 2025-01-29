Two former Seaford teachers charged with child sex offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two former teachers at a private school in Seaford have been charged with child sex offences, Sussex Police have said.

Police said they launched two separate investigations into allegations made by former pupils at the preparatory and sixth form of Newlands School in Seaford during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

The school was closed on July 9, 2014, and went into liquidation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “David Clarke, 81, of Main Road in Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk, taught religious education at Newlands Preparatory School between 1978 and 1989.”

Police said the charges relate to 12 victims and include: 17 counts of indecently assaulting a boy under 16, 15 counts of indecently assaulting a boy under 14, seven counts of inciting a boy under 14 to commit gross indecency, and making an indecent photograph of a child. Clarke has been remanded in custody.

The police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into separate allegations from 11 victims, former English and drama teacher George Haynes, 73, of Church Lane in Redmile, Leicestershire, was charged with 29 child sex offences.”

Haynes, who taught at Newlands Manor School in the 1980s and 1990s, remains in custody. Police said the charges against him include: 20 counts of indecently assaulting a male over 16, five counts of indecently assaulting a child under 16, and three counts of attempted indecent assault on a boy under 16.

Both defendants are set to appear at separate hearings at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, February 24.