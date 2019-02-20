Two in custody after knife-point robbery at Crowborough Tesco

Police investigating a knife-point robbery at the Tesco in Crowborough have identified two local suspects, police confirmed.

The knife-point robbery took place at the Tesco in Sybron Way, Crowborough, yesterday evening, according to a tweet by Wealdon Police.

Two local suspects have been identified and are now in custody, police said.

The investigation continues.

Tesco in Sybron Way, Crowborough. Photo: Sussex Police

