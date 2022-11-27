Two injured near Whitesmith after three vehicle collision
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries last night, after a road traffic accident involving three vehicles – one of which was a steam engine.
By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 11:14am
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the collision – in Broomsham Lane, Whitesmith – shortly before 7pm last night.
The incident involved a steam engine and two cars. The road was closed for around two hours and reopened at 9.10pm.
