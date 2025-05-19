Two jailed after 500-plant cannabis farm discovered in Sussex

Inside were around 500 cannabis plants spread across multiple rooms, as well as living quarters that appeared to have been regularly used, police confirmed.

Police added that officers found Eljohn Majika and Klevis Kurti, both 22 and of no fixed address.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The pair were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants and subsequently charged.

“They pleaded guilty to the offences at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 20 and were remanded in custody to await sentencing.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (16 May), they were both sentenced to 14 months in prison.

“Mojika and Kurti’s arrests were part of a wider operation at the beginning of the year targeting organised crime groups suspect of involvement in drug supply and wider exploitation.

“Sussex officers joined national and regional partners to carry out warrants at 19 addresses across the county, acting on intelligence developed over months of investigation.

“In total, 17 people were arrested and 1,740 cannabis plants were seized, with an estimated value of £1,740,000.”

“More than £15,000 cash was also seized, as well as quantities of Class A drugs and £2,000 of criminal property.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “The illegal drug trade has a devastating impact on our communities.

“It is not just about the substances – the trade itself fuels violence, exploitation and a whole host of other crimes linked to the sale of, and addiction to, drugs.

“Sussex Police is committed to working with our partners to identify those involved in the sale of illicit substances and hold them to account while safeguarding their victims.”

If you know of anyone involved in the supply of drugs or know where cannabis is being grown, you can report to police in confidence online or via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

