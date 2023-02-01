Two men and a woman have been arrested following reports of an assault in Crawley High Street, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said officers responded to an altercation involving a group of people outside Octopvs Bar just after 2.30am on Sunday, January 29.

Detective Constable Alicia Smith said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the altercations outside the bar. Our enquiries are ongoing and someone could have evidence which could assist our investigation.”

Sussex Police said a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and racially aggravated harassment; a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment; and a 35 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They have been released on police bail until April 22 while enquiries continue, police added.

Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 169 of 29/01.

