Sussex Police said two men have been jailed after ‘a vicious and planned attack’ on a man in Hassocks.

Police said the incident happened on March 12, 2022, at around 10pm, when a man in his 20s was picked up by Megan McQuade, who took him to Underhill Lane in Clayton.

Police said that when they were parked next to another car, the occupants of the vehicle got out and knocked on McQuade’s car. Police said Christopher Smith and Smith’s friend Stephen McNicol then went on to viciously attack the man.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “They threatened to stab the victim, and it was heard by the court he was tasered. The man, who suffered two broken wrists, escaped Smith and McNicol and called a friend. All three suspects left the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. He was discharged a day later.”

Sussex Police said Christopher Smith, of Denham Road, Burgess Hill, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment

Police said that after a thorough investigation, the victim’s account matched McQuade’s phone movement and contact between McQuade and Smith.

Sussex Police said: “McQuade, 22, of South Coast Road, Peacehaven, McNicol, 31, of Acre Close, Haywards Heath, and Smith, 25, of Denham Road, Burgess Hill, were arrested on 16 March, 17 March and 22 March 2022 respectively. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent on 29 August 2022.

“All three pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 24 October 2023. Following ten-day trial at Lewes Crown Court, which began on 19 August 2024, they were found guilty. On 24 October 2024, they were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court.”

Sussex Police said Stephen McNicol, of Acre Close, Haywards Heath, was sentenced to a total of eight years and two months’ imprisonment

McNicol was sentenced to a total of eight years and two months’ imprisonment, said police, adding: “He had also previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug when he was found with cocaine on 16 July 2022 in Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill.”

Police said Smith was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, and confirmed that McQuade was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

A police spokesperson said: “She was also given 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months, 20 days of rehabilitation activity and a 12 month disqualification from driving.”

Detective Constable Nina Maple said: “This was a violent attack which was pre-planned on a victim who had no idea it was coming. Our teams worked really hard to secure charges for this case and after a lot of digital work to trace phone movements, the offenders were held accountable. I hope this sentence provides some assurance to the victim. Sussex Police have a zero-tolerance approach to serious violence, and we will put those who commit these offences before the courts.”