Sussex Police arrested two men and seized a firearm after an aggravated burglary yesterday night (January 4).

Police were called to Plaistow Close at 11.45pm after reports of men breaking into a property, threatening the occupants and stealing a number of items.

Officers, upon visiting the scene, identified a suspicious vehicle and traced it to northbound M23. They stopped it on the M25 just after midnight, seizing a number of items, including a firearm and a sledgehammer.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without certificate, aggravated burglary with intent and possession of a knife/ pointed article in a public place. Both remain in custody.

Two Sussex Police officers have pleaded not guilty.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “We understand incidents such as these are concerning for the community, and thanks to the swift response of our officers we have been able to bring two suspects into custody and take a firearm off the streets.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

“A full investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and to identify any further suspects.”

