Two men arrested after raid at shop in Worthing

Officers from Sussex Police and West Sussex Trading Standards executed a warrant, in South Farm Road, at 3pm on Friday (October 17).

“It followed reports of criminality including illicit tobacco sales, and concerns over anti-social behaviour at a premises there,” a police spokesperson said – on Wednesday, October 22.

“A large sum of cash and mobile phones were seized during the warrant.

“As a result of the warrant, a further search was completed at an address in Teville Road, where thousands of pounds worth of suspected illicit tobacco was seized.

"Two men aged 18 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition or restriction on the export of goods – other than a controlled drug, contrary to the Customs and Excise Management Act.”

Police said the two suspects have been released under investigation, ‘pending further enquiries’.

Chief Inspector James Davidson said: “This warrant was completed alongside our partners from West Sussex County Council.

"We continue to encourage members of the public to report concerns over crime and anti-social behaviour to us, to allow police and partner agencies to take effective action.”

1 . Shop raid in Worthing Officers from Sussex Police and West Sussex Trading Standards executed a warrant at South Farm Road, Worthing at 3pm on Friday, October 17. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

