Two men have been on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a shop in Hassocks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police responded to a report of a business burglary in Keymer Road on Monday [October 28].

Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after officers stopped a vehicle a short while later in Southwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a shop being burgled in Keymer Road, Hassocks on Monday, October 28, just after midnight.

Police responded to a report of a shop being burgled in Keymer Road, Hassocks on Monday, October 28, just after midnight. Picture courtesy of Google

“Officers stopped a vehicle a short while later in Southwick and two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“The men have since been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who has information to assist the investigation is asked to make a report to police.

“You can do this via our online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 7 of 28/10.”