Two men arrested after shop burglary in Hassocks

By Matt Pole
Published 31st Oct 2024, 18:27 BST
Two men have been on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a shop in Hassocks.

Sussex Police responded to a report of a business burglary in Keymer Road on Monday [October 28].

Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after officers stopped a vehicle a short while later in Southwick.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a shop being burgled in Keymer Road, Hassocks on Monday, October 28, just after midnight.

“Officers stopped a vehicle a short while later in Southwick and two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“The men have since been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who has information to assist the investigation is asked to make a report to police.

“You can do this via our online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 7 of 28/10.”

