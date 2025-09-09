Two men arrested following ‘fight in Uckfield’, say Sussex Police
Police said officers were called to Civic Approach at around 11pm, having received reports of an altercation ‘during which several people suffered injuries’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another suffered minor cuts and bruises.
“Following police enquiries, two individuals were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, September 7. A 20-year-old man from Uckfield was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Both have been released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.”
Wealden District Commander Mark Evans called this ‘a serious incident that may have caused concern in the community’.
He said: “We want to reassure residents that swift action has been taken, and two arrests have already been made as part of this investigation”.
Police are asking people with information or mobile phone footage, or anyone who saw the incident, to contact them online or call 101, quoting serial 1590 of 06/09.