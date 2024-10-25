Two men arrested following number of reported thefts from vehicles in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reported thefts from vehicles in Crawley.

Officers were called to a report of two men trying door handles in Jacobean Close, Maidenbower at around 1.30am on October 14.

A 43-year-old man of no fixed address and a 51-year-old man from Croydon were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and theft from a motor vehicle.

Sussex Police said they have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to hear from those with CCTV or doorbell footage in the area.

Contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 59 of 14/10.