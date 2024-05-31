Police are appealing for witnesses and information after reports of assaults in Eastbourne town centre.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that the incidents happened in the early hours of May 11 in the area of Bolton Road, Terminus Road, and Mark Lane.

It is understood that there were altercations in pubs and bars in the area, police added.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

They are appealing for help to identify a third man who was in the town centre on the evening of May 10 into May 11.

Police have said that he was wearing a dark jacket, dark baseball hat, red coloured T-shirt, and blue jeans.

1 . 20240531-appeal-eastbourne-suspect-landscape.jpg Two men have been arrested by Sussex Police in Eastbourne following reports of assaults in the town centre. Photo: Sussex Police