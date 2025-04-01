Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after ‘loading items of scrap metal into a van’ in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being witnessed ‘loading items of scrap metal into a van’ in Crawley.

Police were called to a break in at Queensway at around 3pm on March 24.

Sussex Police said two men had been seen by PCSOs loading metal into a van from inside a warehouse.

The force said one of them was sat in a grey van, while the other was ‘standing around five metres from the van’.

Police were called to a break in at Queensway at around 3pm on March 24. Picture courtesy of Google

Both were arrested and the van was seized, police added.

The pair have been released on conditional bail.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called just before 3pm on Monday 24th March to a break in progress on QUEENSWAY, CRAWLEY.

“On police arrival two males were pointed out by local PCSO’s who had been seen by witness loading items of scrap metal into a van from inside one of the warehouses.

“One of the males, was sat in a grey van, another male l was standing around five metres from the van.

“Both these males were arrested on suspicion of burglary and transported to Crawley Custody.

“The van was seized, due to being suspected to be involved in the crime,

“Both suspects have been interviewed, have been released on conditional bail for outstanding enquires to be completed.”