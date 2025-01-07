Two men arrested on suspicion of offences after vehicle pursuit in East Sussex

Officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Golf, at about 6.20pm on Sunday, January 5.

Sussex Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers and drove dangerously through the Queens Park and Hanover area of Brighton.

It included travelling in excess of 60mph in 20mph zones, going through red light signals, going the wrong way along a one-way street, and travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway, the force added.

After a short pursuit in Albion Hill and into Grove Hill, the vehicle was safely stopped by officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU).

Sussex Police said a passenger who decamped from the vehicle was pursued on foot and arrested.

The driver was arrested at the scene, the force added.

Police can confirm that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, drug driving and other drug and traffic offences.

Sussex Police said the passenger, a 21-year-old man from Hove, was arrested on suspicion of being carried in or on a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, and other drug offences.

Both men have been bailed, pending further enquiries, the force added.

RPU Inspector Matt Wightwick said: “This was a high-speed pursuit which posed a high risk to the public in Brighton.

“Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle and make the arrests before anyone could be seriously harmed.

“With the support of colleagues from TFU, they showed great teamwork to safely resolve the short pursuit.

“It demonstrates the professionalism and determination of officers to catch serious offenders on our roads.”

