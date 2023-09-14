BREAKING
Two men break into Hastings woman's home

Two men broke into a woman’s home in Hastings during the day, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Sussex Police have launched an appeal for information following a report of an aggravated burglary.

Police said a woman who lives at a property in Ashford Way reported two men entering her home at just after 1pm on Thursday, August 31.

They left the area in an SUV type car, possibly brown in colour, which was seen turning left into Tenterden Rise, police added.

Detective Constable Amber Walker from Hastings CID said: “We are aware of driving lessons that take place in the area and ask those that may have been having a driving lesson at the time, or were providing a driving lesson, to contact us if they have dash-cam footage or saw anything of note.

“An investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects, but this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious between 1pm to 1.30pm, or has any relevant footage from a dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 658 of 31/08.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.