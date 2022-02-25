Two men charged after cannabis factory found in Heathfield

Police said officers were informed by the public of a significant quantity of cannabis plants at an industrial estate in Ghyll Road on February 13.
Two arrests were made as part of a search of the site.
Police said Samuel Cuni, 22, of no fixed address, and Redilon Halilaj, 27, of Burges Road, East Ham, London, were charged with producing a class B drug.
They appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 14, and were remanded in custody before their next appearance before Lewes Crown Court on March 14.