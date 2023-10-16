Police have charged two men and recovered a quantity of stolen jewellery and antiques following three burglaries across Sussex.

Police stopped a grey VW Polo in Kent on September 19 and found valuable items linked to a number of burglaries in Sussex which were being investigated by the force.

Previously, police had received a report of a break-in at an address in Stoughton around 12.15pm on Monday, September 18.

Police said designer jewellery and a car key were stolen from the property.

Officers were then alerted to an alarm sounding at a property in nearby Bosham around 2.50pm that day. The address had been broken into and jewellery and silver items were taken, the force added.

Two days later, on Wednesday, September 20, two antique clocks and a Rolex watch were reported stolen from a property in Hooe. Police said it is thought the burglary took place the day before.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Lee Ash and Reginald Hill were both arrested on Tuesday, September 19 and taken to a police station in Sussex.

"They have since been charged with three counts of burglary following the investigation led by the local community investigation team, criminal investigation department, and neighbourhood policing team.