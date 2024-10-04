Two men charged following burglary offences across the South East
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary following 77 offences across the South East of England.
Surrey Police said Terence O’Reilly, 22, of Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.
James Carthy, 32, of Plaistow Road, Dunsfold, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle, the force added.
They both appeared at Guildford Remand Court today (October 4), where they were remanded until their next appearance at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, November 7.