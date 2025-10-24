Two men have been charged in connection with an arson attack on a mosque in East Sussex earlier this month, police said.

Sussex Police said an investigation was launched on the evening of Saturday, October 4 after reports of two individuals igniting a fire outside the mosque.

The incident happened at the mosque in Phyllis Avenue, Peacehaven, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Following extensive enquiries, two men – Ricky Ryder, 38, of Richington Way in Seaford, and Jack Slowey, 34, of Mayfield Avenue in Peacehaven – have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

An arson attack on a mosque in Peacehaven sparked a major police investigation. Photo: Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup

“They remain in custody at this time, to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 24).

“A 42-year-old man from Peacehaven who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been released on conditional bail.

“Ahead of court proceedings, we remind the public not to speculate online around the circumstances of the incident, or share anything which could influence a trial.”