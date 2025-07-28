Two men charged in connection with killing a sheep near Ditchling Beacon
Police were called on Monday, November 6, 2023, to a report of a sheep having been attacked near Ditchling Beacon on the evening of Thursday, November 2.
Sussex Police said an investigation was launched and two men were swiftly arrested.
Leighton Ashby, 31, of Beckett Road in Ashford, Kent, and Oakley Hollands, 20, of Mussenden Lane in Horton Kirby, Kent, have now been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, police confirmed.
Sussex Police said they will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 7.
Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “This report was treated with the seriousness it deserved, and a thorough investigation was carried out.
“We have also engaged with the owner of the sheep, local farmers and the wider community to provide reassurance and advice.
“I would urge the public not to speculate on the details of this incident while the court process is ongoing.”