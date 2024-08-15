Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged with a number of child sex offences following an investigation by Surrey Police.

Stephen Ireland, 40, and David Sutton, 26, both from Addlestone, were arrested yesterday (August 14) and have jointly been charged with 15 offences.

They include six counts of conspiracy to sexually assault a child; one count of conspiracy to kidnap a child; four counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence; one count of conspiracy to administer a substance with intent; one count of publishing an obscene article; one count of voyeurism; one count of perverting the course of justice.

In addition, Ireland has been charged with a further 22 offences including: the rape of a child under 13; two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; sexual assault of a child under 13; sexual communication with a child; causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; six counts of making indecent photographs of children; two counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image; two counts of possession of prohibited images of children; five counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child; one count of publishing an obscene article.

Sutton has additionally been charged with a further seven offences: three counts of making indecent photographs of children; one count of possession of prohibited images of children; one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image; two counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred between August 2022 and July 2024. They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court today (August 15).

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information relating to our ongoing investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting ref PR/45240080974 via webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”