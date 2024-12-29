Two men charged with rape of Brighton teen
George Ellis, 40, and Mark Lett, 42, were charged with raping a man and with committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence, according to Sussex Police in Steine Lane on Saturday, December 21.
Both men appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court on December 28 where they were remanded in custody. The victim, a 19-year-old man, said he was approached by two men near Harry Ramsdens, in Old Stein, at around 3.30am, and was raped shortly afterwards.
He sought help from a passer-by, who called the police, and continues to receive support from specialist officers as the investigation proceeds.
Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: “We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”
Both men, of Redstone Road, Redhill, Surrey, will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, December 30, police said.