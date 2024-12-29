Two men charged with rape of Brighton teen

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Dec 2024, 16:32 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men have been charged with the rape of a Brighton teen, according to Sussex Police.

George Ellis, 40, and Mark Lett, 42, were charged with raping a man and with committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence, according to Sussex Police in Steine Lane on Saturday, December 21.

Both men appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court on December 28 where they were remanded in custody. The victim, a 19-year-old man, said he was approached by two men near Harry Ramsdens, in Old Stein, at around 3.30am, and was raped shortly afterwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He sought help from a passer-by, who called the police, and continues to receive support from specialist officers as the investigation proceeds.

Sussex Police news.Sussex Police news.
Sussex Police news.

Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: “We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”

Both men, of Redstone Road, Redhill, Surrey, will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, December 30, police said.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice