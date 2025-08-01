Two men charged with serious racially aggravated assaults in Crawley

Two men have been remanded in custody charged with two serious racially aggravated assaults in Crawley, police have said.

Police received a report from the ambulance service about two men with injuries in The Boulevard in the early hours of July 24.

Sussex Police said two men aged 49 and 55 were treated for serious injuries, consistent with a blunt object, and attended hospital.

Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene, while a 28-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

Sussex Police can confirm that Bogdan Erhan, 33, of The Boulevard, Crawley, and Adam Lukaszewicz, 28, of Little Crabtree, Crawley, were charged with two counts of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and that these were racially aggravated.

Erhan appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 25 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 22.

Lukaszewicz appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 28 and was also remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 22.

Detectives investigating the serious assaults in The Boulevard continue to appeal for any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, quoting serial 14 of 24/07.