On February 13, police received a report of weed killer, to a value of around £450, being stolen from Mayberry Garden Centre in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade.

On February 24, Sussex Police said another theft was reported from Old Barn Garden Centre in Worthing Road, Dial Post, with the goods taken worth around £1,883.

Thorough investigations were launched alongside the business and neighbouring forces, and on Friday (March 1) police said two men were arrested.

Sussex Police have charged two men in connection with shoplifting offences at two Tates Garden Centres in Sussex. Picture contributed

Sussex Police said Peter Goodall, 45, of Slagrove Place in Lewisham, and Donald Mitchell, 57, of Riddons Road in Lewisham, have now been charged with two counts of shoplifting each, and remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 4.

