Police were alerted to the break-in at 2.30am on April 30 and, after arriving on the scene and tracking the criminals, officers located the culprits near Tesco, on Shripney Road.

A search revealed they were carrying coins, arcade tokens, tools and knives.

They had damaged several fruit machines and smashed open a 2p machine. After being arrested they were identified as Tristram Francis and Mark Mullinder. Both were charged with burglary with intent to steal, possession of a knife and going equipped to steal.

Francis, 41, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and possession of a knife on his appearance in front of Crawley Magistrates Court on May 1. He has been remanded in custody.