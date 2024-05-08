Two men convicted after Bognor Regis arcade burgled
Police were alerted to the break-in at 2.30am on April 30 and, after arriving on the scene and tracking the criminals, officers located the culprits near Tesco, on Shripney Road.
A search revealed they were carrying coins, arcade tokens, tools and knives.
They had damaged several fruit machines and smashed open a 2p machine. After being arrested they were identified as Tristram Francis and Mark Mullinder. Both were charged with burglary with intent to steal, possession of a knife and going equipped to steal.
Francis, 41, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and possession of a knife on his appearance in front of Crawley Magistrates Court on May 1. He has been remanded in custody.
Mullinder, 45, of Marrion Avenue, in Bognor Regis admitted to burglary and possession of a knife on the same day, and has been released on conditional bail. Both men are set to appear at Lewes Crown Court and Brighton Magistrates Court respectively on May 29 for sentencing.