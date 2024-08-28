Police stock photo.

Sussex Police have said two men have been acquitted of charges relating to an altercation at a Superdrug store in Chichester.

A Spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Jake De-Geus, 30, from Chichester, and Edwin Hirst, 40, from Fareham, were charged with false imprisonment and battery of a 15-year-old boy, and Hirst was further charged with battery of a second 16-year-old boy.

“It followed an incident in the Superdrug store in East Street on 22 March 2023 where De-Geus and Hirst, working as civilian security staff (also known as ‘rangers’), confronted a group of teenagers causing a disturbance in the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"De-Geus and Hirst were alleged to have used force to unlawfully detain a 15-year-old boy inside the shop. Hirst was also alleged to have used unlawful force against a second 16-year-old boy.

"They were both found not guilty of all offences following a seven-day trial which concluded at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (28 August).

"The Crown Prosecution Service determined no charges should be brought against the two boys – who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault – due to insufficient evidence.”