Two men found 'not guilty' following West Sussex Superdrug altercation

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 28th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
Police stock photo.
Sussex Police have said two men have been acquitted of charges relating to an altercation at a Superdrug store in Chichester.

A Spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Jake De-Geus, 30, from Chichester, and Edwin Hirst, 40, from Fareham, were charged with false imprisonment and battery of a 15-year-old boy, and Hirst was further charged with battery of a second 16-year-old boy.

“It followed an incident in the Superdrug store in East Street on 22 March 2023 where De-Geus and Hirst, working as civilian security staff (also known as ‘rangers’), confronted a group of teenagers causing a disturbance in the store.

"De-Geus and Hirst were alleged to have used force to unlawfully detain a 15-year-old boy inside the shop. Hirst was also alleged to have used unlawful force against a second 16-year-old boy.

"They were both found not guilty of all offences following a seven-day trial which concluded at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (28 August).

"The Crown Prosecution Service determined no charges should be brought against the two boys – who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault – due to insufficient evidence.”