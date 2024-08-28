Two men found 'not guilty' following West Sussex Superdrug altercation
A Spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Jake De-Geus, 30, from Chichester, and Edwin Hirst, 40, from Fareham, were charged with false imprisonment and battery of a 15-year-old boy, and Hirst was further charged with battery of a second 16-year-old boy.
“It followed an incident in the Superdrug store in East Street on 22 March 2023 where De-Geus and Hirst, working as civilian security staff (also known as ‘rangers’), confronted a group of teenagers causing a disturbance in the store.
"De-Geus and Hirst were alleged to have used force to unlawfully detain a 15-year-old boy inside the shop. Hirst was also alleged to have used unlawful force against a second 16-year-old boy.
"They were both found not guilty of all offences following a seven-day trial which concluded at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (28 August).
"The Crown Prosecution Service determined no charges should be brought against the two boys – who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault – due to insufficient evidence.”