Arrests have been made following a fire at a salon in Worthing.

Multiple fire crews – from across Sussex – responded to the fire at TanTastic in Broadwater Street shortly before 11.30pm on Monday, October 21.

Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

Around 40 people were safely evacuated from the area while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

Fortunately all people were accounted for and there were no casualties.

An investigation was launched by Sussex Police to establish the circumstances of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Police said a 61-year-old man from Wickham, Hampshire, was arrested in Hampshire on October 26 on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been released on conditional bail.

An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth, Hampshire was also arrested at his home address on October 30 on suspicion of conspire to commit arson with intent, the force added. He remains in police custody at this time.

Sussex Police are working with their partners at the local authority to support those who have been affected by the fire. Enquiries are ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1408 of 21/10.