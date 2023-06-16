Two men hospitalised with serious 'but not life-threatening' injuries following assault in Haywards Heath

Two men have been hospitalised with serious ‘but not life-threatening’ injuries following an assault in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said they were called to a report of a window being smashed at a house in Acre Close in the early hours of June 9.

A short time later, a number of people returned to the scene, believed to be in a black Alfa Romeo, Sussex Police added.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were assaulted and taken to hospital with serious – but not life-threatening – injuries.

Picture by Jon Rigby

A 29-year-old man from Haywards Heath, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on conditional bail until September 9, Sussex Police added.

Police said a 30-year-old man from Haywards Heath, arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, has been released on conditional bail until September 8.

A 20-year-old woman from Haywards Heath, arrested on suspicion of assisting in the commission of an offence, has been released on conditional bail until 9 September, Sussex Police added.

