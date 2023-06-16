NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Two men hospitalised with serious 'but not life-threatening' injuries following assault in Haywards Heath

Two men have been hospitalised with serious ‘but not life-threatening’ injuries following an assault in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

Police said they were called to a report of a window being smashed at a house in Acre Close in the early hours of June 9.

A short time later, a number of people returned to the scene, believed to be in a black Alfa Romeo, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were assaulted and taken to hospital with serious – but not life-threatening – injuries.

Most Popular
Two men have been hospitalised with serious ‘but not life-threatening’ injuries following an assault in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon RigbyTwo men have been hospitalised with serious ‘but not life-threatening’ injuries following an assault in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby
Two men have been hospitalised with serious ‘but not life-threatening’ injuries following an assault in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

A 29-year-old man from Haywards Heath, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on conditional bail until September 9, Sussex Police added.

Police said a 30-year-old man from Haywards Heath, arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, has been released on conditional bail until September 8.

A 20-year-old woman from Haywards Heath, arrested on suspicion of assisting in the commission of an offence, has been released on conditional bail until 9 September, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who saw what happened or captured footage of the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 89 of 09/06.