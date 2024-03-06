Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just before 11pm on June 19, 2023, a residential street was stirred by the sound of exploding glass after petrol bombs were launched at a vehicle, police said.

Sussex Police added when emergency services arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle ablaze outside of the property in Graham Avenue, Mile Oak, Portslade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A petrol bomb had also ignited the shrubbery outside of the address which spread to the front gardens of neighbouring houses.

Ashley Khan and Nathan Thomas. Picture Sussex Police

Police said following CCTV enquiries, forensic testing and an extensive investigation, Ashley Khan, 31, of Rodmell Avenue in Saltdean and his brother Nathan Thomas, 33, of no fixed address, were found at the centre of all enquiries and were arrested in relation to the arson.

Police added that they were further arrested for possession with intent to supply cocaine after large quantities were found during a search of Khan's home address. Khan was also arrested for possession of cannabis.

Police said Khan was charged on June 24, 2023 in relation to the arson and drugs offences, and was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas was later charged on August 8, 2023 with arson and possession with intent to supply cocaine and was also remanded in custody, police added.

The vehicle that was petrol bombed. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex Police said after a three-week trial at Chichester Crown Court in December 2023, both Khan and Thomas were found guilty of conspiracy to commit arson and possession with intent to supply cocaine. Khan was also found guilty of possession of cannabis.

They were sentenced together at Hove Crown Court on February 9, with Khan receiving a prison sentence of five years and six months and Thomas receiving a four year term, police said.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: “Following an extensive and complex investigation, we have managed to put two dangerous individuals behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The impact of this crime on the victims and the local community has been significant, with residents of the usually quiet street shaken by the brazen acts committed by Khan and Thomas.

“We want to express our gratitude to the community for their support and assistance during our investigation.