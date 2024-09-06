Two men jailed after £35 million of cocaine seized on boat in Eastbourne

Two men who smuggled a vast quantity of cocaine into the United Kingdom in a high-stakes operation at sea have been jailed after being caught in Eastbourne.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Stephen Lloyd-Jones, 56, Kursat Kizilkaya, 33, and Tiamo Zanaj, 33, were found guilty of a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the country after a five-week trial concluded at Kingston Crown Court last week.

Lloyd-Jones and Zanaj were sentenced on September 4 to 24 years’ and 22 years’ imprisonment respectively, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed. Kizilkaya will be sentenced at a later date.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Lloyd-Jones, Kizilkaya and Zanaj were caught by police having returned to Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne, with 350kg of cocaine on a boat used to collect their haul from a cargo ship in the English Channel.

Stephen Lloyd-Jones (left), 56, and Tiamo Zanaj, 33. Picture: CPS

They were part of a wider criminal enterprise to smuggle an enormous quantity of cocaine into the country in an operation that took weeks of preparation and planning, the Crown Prosecution Service added.

The service added that despite losing more than half of their expected haul to the sea, the 350kg of cocaine found on the boat by police had a wholesale value of between £8 million and £9 million, and a street value of potentially £35 million.

Paul Goddard, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Stephen Lloyd-Jones and Tiamo Zanaj tried to minimise their role in this serious criminal enterprise by suggesting they were acting under duress, but there can be no doubt that they were recruited as trusted individuals for their expertise and in return for significant monetary gain.

“Lloyd-Jones, a self-confessed master mariner, spun a web of lies whilst sourcing the equipment needed to smuggle such a large quantity of drugs, telling people that he was using the boat for commercial diving, or needed equipment for family members that were crab fisherman.

L-R: waterproof holdalls that the packages of cocaine were stored in, a quantity of cocaine packages displayed next to a holdall, and one of the packages of cocaine Picture: CPS

“None of this was true at all – he and Zanaj knew exactly what they were doing and had an agreed mission to smuggle a vast amount of cocaine into the UK which, if successful, would have been worth tens of millions of pounds.

"The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work tirelessly to interrupt any and all activity by organised criminal gangs and ensure they face the consequences of their actions."