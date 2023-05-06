Two men jailed following unprovoked attack at restaurant in East Sussex

Sussex Police said that the victims were sat in Domino’s, in the High Street, and were minding their own business when an egg was thrown towards them by a group of people outside.They confronted the youths, at which point the step-father, aged 53, was knocked unconscious and repeatedly punched and kicked as he lie defenceless on the floor. As a result, he sustained injuries including a fractured skull, police added.His step-son attempted to intervene and was also assaulted, suffering eye injuries.A number of youths were identified and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of grievous bodily harm (GBH) against two suspects – Joshua Moody, 20, of Hammonds Green, Framfield; and Anthony Hayward, 21, of Waldron Thorns, Heathfield.Both defendants were under 18 when the incident occurred on the evening of 30 November, 2019.Detective Constable Jon Moore, of Eastbourne CID, said: “The victims in this case were peacefully enjoying a pizza but were disturbed by a large group of youths who had congregated outside and were causing issues for the local community, including throwing eggs.“The attack has had profound and long-lasting effects on the family who were doing nothing but trying to have a family meal out together.”Hayward pleaded guilty to GBH but Moody denied the offence and the case went for trial.He was found guilty by jury and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Hove Crown Court on 21 April; Hayward was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment on the same date.DC Moore added: “Moody was identified as the ringleader who had played a key role in this vicious attack. Despite this, he accepted no responsibility for his actions and this is reflected in the sentence he has received. Hayward was given credit for his early guilty plea.“The judge noted that had Moody been an adult at the time of the offence then the sentence would have been far greater.”