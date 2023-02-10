Two men who raped a teenage girl have been jailed.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Ashley Lewis, 36, and Dylan Holden, 18, acted together, taking advantage of the girl who was intoxicated.

A CPS spokesperson said: “Lewis, described in court as a ‘sexual predator’, travelled down to Brighton from London on the day of the offence in June 2021 and spent part of the afternoon covertly filming women on the beach, where he later met the victim.

“He went on to jointly rape and sexually assault the victim with Holden in the city’s Royal Pavilion Gardens.

“Lewis stole the victim’s bag, which contained her mobile phone, bank cards and purse, after the attack.

“The two men had not met each other before that day, but DNA evidence linked them both to the attack.

“Hove Crown Court heard the victim had been chatting to friends on the beach but remembered nothing further about the evening. Passers-by saw the attack and intervened, taking her home in a taxi.”

Adele Kelly, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS South East, said: “Ashley Lewis was a sexual predator, filming women covertly on Brighton beach that day before targeting the victim.

“While she was trying to piece together the events of the evening, Holden pretended he had tried to help her, despite the fact he and Lewis had raped the teenager.

“Each defendant had denied what they had done, choosing to blame the other, but our case was clear – that they were both involved in a joint attack.

“We are committed to bringing perpetrators of these horrific crimes to justice wherever our test is met. Women should be able to enjoy their lives, at whatever time of the day or night, without the fear of predators attacking them.

“We hope today's sentencing will help the young victim’s healing process after such a traumatic incident.”

Lewis was convicted of rape, sexual assault and theft and sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison at Lewes Crown Court today (Friday, February 10), the CPS said.

The CPS added that Holden was convicted of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to six years' imprisonment.

The CPS said Lewis also went on to sexually assault another teenage girl in central London in October 2021.