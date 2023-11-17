Two London men who stole antiques, designer jewellery and high value electronic items in a string of thefts across Sussex have been jailed, a police official has said.

Lee Ash, 40, and Reginald Hill appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 25, and were each sentenced to six years imprisonment after pleading guilty to six counts of burglary at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Ash, of Sydenham Hill London, and Hill, of Grove Park, stole a car key and jewellery after breaking into a property in Stoughton. On the same day, they broke into two properties in nearby Bosham, stealing jewellery, silver items, a TV, an Apple Mac and several other Apple products.

Further reports were received of break-ins at addresses in West Dean, Bosham and Hooe, where jewellery, Rolex watches, and antique clocks were all stolen.

Lee Ash, 40, and Reginald Hill, 45,. Photo: Sussex Police.

Both men were arrested on September 19 when they were stopped by officers in Kent. A search of their vehicle uncovered several valuable items, identified as those stolen in Sussex.

They were charged with three counts of burglary and remanded in custody before appearing in court on October 24, where they were charged with another three counts of burglary.

“This is a great result following brilliant partnership policing and investigative work and we are pleased to see this pair brought to justice,” Detective Constable Gaye Moore, of the criminal investigation team said.