Two men sentenced following ‘spate of vehicle break-ins’ in Eastbourne

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 07:27 BST

Eastbourne Police have announced that two men have been sentenced in connection with a ‘spate of vehicle break-ins’ in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Police said on Facebook at Thursday, May 22, that the break-ins took place overnight on May 17.

A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to swift police enquiries and CCTV analysis, officers identified and arrested two suspects.

“Callum Bailey, 27, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, admitted two counts of vehicle interference. He was fined at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.

Eastbourne Police said two men have been sentenced in connection with a 'spate of vehicle break-ins' in Eastbourne

“David Bird, 21, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to vehicle interference and theft from a vehicle. He received an 8-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

“We remain committed to tackling vehicle crime and keeping our communities safe, and thank residents for their reporting and to those who supported the investigation.”

