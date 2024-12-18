Two men sentenced following ‘vicious attack’ in Worthing

Two men have been sentenced following a ‘vicious attack’ in Worthing.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing near Goring Road, Worthing at around 6pm on Sunday, March 24.

Sussex Police said Damien Lee and George Horsted had an altercation with a 22-year-old man in a restaurant near Goring Road and later outside a coffee shop on the same road.

Police said a 30-year-old man from London was found with what looked like a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was then discharged, the force added.

Damien Lee (left) and George Horsted have been sentenced following a violent altercation in Worthing. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man from Worthing was also found with facial injuries.

The force said Horsted, 26, of The Quadrant, Worthing and Lee, 28, of The Quadrant, Worthing and were arrested on April 2 and April 3 respectively and later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

Following a 13-day trial at Lewes Crown Court which began on August 19, they were found not guilty of S18 wounding with intent.

Sussex Police said the jury found them both guilty of Section 20 unlawful wounding and possession of bladed article.

Horsted also pleaded guilty to another count of Section 20 unlawful wounding, the force added.

When appearing before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, December 9, Horsted was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Lee was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Harris said: “This was a vicious attack where both Horsted and Lee caused serious injuries following an altercation.

“The sentence they received should serve as a deterrent to those thinking about carrying and using bladed articles in public.

“Officers were quickly on scene, a swift investigation was launched and they were both put before the courts quickly.”