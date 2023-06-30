The incident happened on Saturday evening (June 24) and police are now appealing for witnesses.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to reports of an altercation involving a group of people outside Hastings Pier at around 6.15pm on Saturday, June 24.
“Two men suffered serious injuries and attended hospital for treatment.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including any CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police via 101 or online, quoting 1259 of 24/06.”