A police spokesperson said officers were called to the scene at around 7.40am on December 15.Police said a 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 52-year-old woman, from Brighton, have both been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released on conditional bail.Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said: “We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and there is no threat to the wider community. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with these assaults.“If anyone has any information which could help with our investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Detroit.”