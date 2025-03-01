Two men taken to hospital after stabbing in Brighton: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Police said officers were called to West Street, near the junction with Middle Street at about 3.20am on Saturday, March 1, after a report of an altercation.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One man aged 20 sustained an injury consistent with a stabbing, and a second man aged 18 was also injured. Both men have been taken to hospital.
“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this matter is investigated, and to provide reassurance.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 154 of 01/03.”