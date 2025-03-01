Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in central Brighton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said officers were called to West Street, near the junction with Middle Street at about 3.20am on Saturday, March 1, after a report of an altercation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One man aged 20 sustained an injury consistent with a stabbing, and a second man aged 18 was also injured. Both men have been taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this matter is investigated, and to provide reassurance.

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in West Street, Brighton, on Saturday morning, March 1

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 154 of 01/03.”