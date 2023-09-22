Two men to appear in court for false imprisonment and battery of Worthing boy, 15, at Chichester Superdrug store
The men are being summonsed following a criminal investigation into the incident which happened at Superdrug in East Street on March 22 this year.
Sussex Police said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the charges against Jake De-Geus, 29, from Chichester, and Edwin Hirst, 39, from Fareham in Hampshire. Edwin Hirst has also been charged with a further offence of battery against a 16-year-old boy from Chichester, police added.
David Owen, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS South East, said: “The charges were authorised by the CPS after receiving a full file of evidence from Sussex Police.
“Criminal proceedings against Mr De-Geus and Mr Hirst are now active, and they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”
On June 29, the CPS determined no charges should be brought against two boys, who were aged 15 and 16 at the time, and who were arrested for assault at the scene of the incident, due to insufficient evidence.