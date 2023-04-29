Officers said the incident happened on the M23 northbound last night (Friday, April 28).
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Both seized Section 59 Police Reform Act. Both drivers reported and a long walk back to London.”
Two vehicles were stopped by officers after they were spotted driving more than 100mph in Crawley, according to police.
Officers said the incident happened on the M23 northbound last night (Friday, April 28).
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Both seized Section 59 Police Reform Act. Both drivers reported and a long walk back to London.”