Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
9 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
10 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Two motorists stopped after driving more than 100mph in Crawley

Two vehicles were stopped by officers after they were spotted driving more than 100mph in Crawley, according to police.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

Officers said the incident happened on the M23 northbound last night (Friday, April 28).

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Both seized Section 59 Police Reform Act. Both drivers reported and a long walk back to London.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Most Popular
Sussex Police in CrawleySussex Police in Crawley
Sussex Police in Crawley

Endangered species once thought to be extinct found in Sussex

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Lottery urges players to check tickets as they hunt winners of two unclaimed jackpots

In pictures: The most famous Bluebell walk in Sussex