Police said a Range Rover Sport SVR was reported stolen from an address in Lewes Road, Eastbourne, at about 8.45pm on Monday, March 4.

Police added that officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) made efforts to stop the vehicle, but the driver made off.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A pursuit was authorised, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and other force resources, including the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU), the stolen vehicle was located a short while later in Peacehaven.

“A 31-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, failing to stop when required by police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. A 32-year-old man from Newhaven was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle., failing to stop wen required by police and dangerous driving. They both remain in custody at this time.”

Sussex Police said the vehicle was recovered for forensic examination and added that the investigation is ongoing.

The statement from police comes in response to this newspaper’s enquiry about police seen investigating a car park in Peacehaven in the early hours of Tuesday, March 5. Photographs show several police cars and officers at the car park at Balcombe Court in Balcombe Road at around 12.40am.

