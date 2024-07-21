Two people arrested after police respond to report of shots fired at Sussex playing field
Police said that an immediate search of the Northgate Playing Field in Crawley, was carried out, including the use of a drone with thermal imaging capabilities, and no injuries were reported.
Further searches of the area led to a knife being recovered in nearby North Close, and two suspects were located at an address in the same street, police added.
Police said that a cordon is in place in the vicinity of Northgate Playing Field as searches of the area continue, and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area this afternoon.
Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Lane, District Commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said: “Thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare, however I am mindful of the concern this will have caused local residents.
“I’d like to reassure the public that we’re treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community, and work is ongoing as we seek to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
“Our officers will be carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area, and I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to please come forward.”
An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in public and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs; a 14-year-old boy from Kent was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in public. Both remain in custody at this time.
Anyone with any information about the incident, including any mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Venice.