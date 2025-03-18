A man has been convicted of rape after two people were attacked in Bognor Regis town centre.

The court case last week relates to two incidents in the West Sussex town – including a ‘report of a rape’ during the early hours of the morning off The Esplanade near the beach in Bognor on June 20, 2023, according to Sussex Police.

"An investigation was launched while the victim was supported by specialist officers,” a police spokesperson said.

"Patrik Lis, 31, of Sussex Street in Bognor Regis, was arrested in September and released on bail with strict conditions while evidence was gathered to pursue a charge.

“A second report of a rape under similar circumstances was received, alleged to have taken place at around 5am on July 2, 2024, off London Road in Bognor.”

While the second victim was also given specialist support, police said an investigation ‘swiftly linked the two incidents and identified Lis as a suspect’.

Neither victim was known to Lis, police said.

Police said he was arrested in July, charged and remanded in custody.

At Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (March 12), Lis was convicted of rape, two counts of attempted rape, two counts of causing actual bodily harm, two counts of sexual assault and one count each of intentional suffocation and assault by penetration, police confirmed.

Police said Lis was remanded in custody to await sentencing on May 2.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “These were appalling, violent attacks on two victims who had a right to feel that they were safe in public.

“Both victims have shown incredible bravery and determination to report the crimes and support the investigation, while living with the trauma of their ordeals.

“Thanks to them, and the work of the investigative team, Lis will now face justice for his crimes. The streets of Sussex are safer as a result.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to us. We know reporting crimes such as these is not easy. But our officers and partners are specially trained to support you, believe you and do everything we can to get you justice.”

Report information to the police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.